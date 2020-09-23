Monetha Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $88,198.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04456159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

