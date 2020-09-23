Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

