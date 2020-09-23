Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $94,937.01 and approximately $483.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,168,164 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

