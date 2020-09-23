Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and $56.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00423954 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,086,460,543 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

