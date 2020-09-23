Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.00 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.58 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.76 ($5.60).

AF opened at €3.23 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.36. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

