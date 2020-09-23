Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWODF. Bank of America lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $$1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

