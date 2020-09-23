Morgan Stanley Upgrades TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to “Overweight”

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

