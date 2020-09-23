Morgan Stanley Upgrades TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to “Overweight”

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

The Fly

