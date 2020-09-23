Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.01470941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00189574 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

