Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. VTB Capital lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

MOS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,223. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Mosaic by 32.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 69.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

