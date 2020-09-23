Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MPAA stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 169,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,955. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $291.78 million, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

