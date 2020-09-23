Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $291.78 million, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.66. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 546,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $3,748,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

