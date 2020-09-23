Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 1%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

