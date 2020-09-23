MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.
MTY stock traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.93. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$64.98. The stock has a market cap of $863.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
