MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

MTY stock traded down C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.93. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$64.98. The stock has a market cap of $863.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 2.215711 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

