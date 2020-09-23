Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last ninety days.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

