Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last ninety days.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
