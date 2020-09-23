Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.57 or 0.04361117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.