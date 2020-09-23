Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 11.3%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.26. 6,544,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,476,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

