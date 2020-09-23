Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.20. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $137.84.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Myokardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myokardia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

