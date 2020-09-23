NAGA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $439.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $439.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.04398266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

