Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.26 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00007027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Bitinka, Mercatox and Koinex. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,493.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.20 or 0.03222959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.12 or 0.02049965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00425850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00862809 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00504014 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, RightBTC, Coindeal, Kucoin, Gate.io, Nanex, Mercatox, Binance, Koinex, CoinEx, Bitinka, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

