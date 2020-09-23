NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) received a C$2.25 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.74. 99,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.