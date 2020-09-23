Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nantkwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Nantkwest stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Nantkwest has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong acquired 3,710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,965,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,750,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,859,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,259 shares of company stock worth $3,772,579. Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

