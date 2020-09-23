Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,199,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,322,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 21.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 202,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

