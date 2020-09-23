National Bank Financial Analysts Give SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) a C$46.00 Price Target

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has been assigned a C$46.00 price target by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31.

In other news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

