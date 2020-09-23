National Bank Financial Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.62.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of -21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

