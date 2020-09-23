National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGHC. William Blair cut National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised National General from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of National General stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. National General has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National General will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National General by 10.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after buying an additional 542,662 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in National General by 34.9% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in National General by 4,315.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 340,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 332,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in National General in the second quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.