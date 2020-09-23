National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4,307.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,694. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.