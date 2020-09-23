National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NRC opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Research has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.35.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 100.28% and a net margin of 27.89%.

In related news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $356,152.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,955 shares of company stock valued at $945,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National Research by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Research by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Research by 1,414.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.