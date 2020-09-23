Nautilus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,339 call options.

In other news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,812. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.05 million, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

