NavCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $441,218.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000875 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,735,975 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, cfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.