Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Trading Down 4.8%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. 110,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 785,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

