Navistar International (NAV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Navistar International (NYSE: NAV):

9/15/2020 – Navistar International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Navistar International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Navistar International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Navistar International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00.

NAV traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,485. Navistar International Corp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Navistar International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Navistar International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

