Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.78

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 2302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.61 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,201,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

