NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) Shares Down 1%

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDG) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62). 19,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 29,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.03.

In other news, insider Stephen Vakil sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total value of £6,606.08 ($8,632.01).

