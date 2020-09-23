Nebula AI (NBAI) Reaches Market Cap of $509,004.96

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $509,004.96 and $684.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.04379870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,940,880,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

