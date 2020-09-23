Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LBank, BCEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.47 or 0.04368028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,448,356 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, Allcoin, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

