Needham & Company LLC Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $125.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. 76,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $514,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,503.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $338,910.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock worth $197,675,370 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

