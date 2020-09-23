Neo Price Reaches $19.99 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $741.49 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $19.99 or 0.00189926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OTCBTC, TDAX and OKEx. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.01475930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, LBank, BigONE, Coinnest, CoinEx, CoinBene, BitForex, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Tidebit, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Liquid, Bitbns, Ovis, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Allcoin, TDAX, Kucoin, Exrates, BitMart, Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bibox, COSS, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Koinex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.