Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,249. Neogen has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

