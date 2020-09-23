Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

