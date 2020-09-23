NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 12,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.42% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

