Neutrino Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00771829 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.01592904 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 524.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

