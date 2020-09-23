Neutrino USD 1-Day Volume Tops $2.05 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00009441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00229497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.01480917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00191356 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 26,069,466 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

