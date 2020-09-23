Neutron Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Neutron has a total market cap of $107,896.51 and $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

