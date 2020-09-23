New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.38. New Concept Energy shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 554.09%.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.