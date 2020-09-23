New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Senior Officer Sells C$78,200.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Senior Officer Jialiang Yuan sold 11,500 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$584,800.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.