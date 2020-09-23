Newton (NEW) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $595,697.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.01473346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00190309 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

