NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Major Shareholder Sells $19,250,135.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 240,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $408.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 30.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. BidaskClub cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

