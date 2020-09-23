NEXT/ADR’s (NXGPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$38.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935. NEXT/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

