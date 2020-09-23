NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXTC. ValuEngine upgraded NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America cut NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NextCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. NextCure has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1,564.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.