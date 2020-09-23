NextDAO Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $150,831.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00230718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00083270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01473309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191081 BTC.

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,439,397,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,165,716 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

